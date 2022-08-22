How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in India: TV channel, live stream & team news

Both teams will be looking to register their maiden win of the 2022/23 Premier League season

Manchester United take on arch-rivals Liverpool in the third match of their Premier League 2022/23 season at Old Trafford on Monday.

Both teams have had a difficult start to the season, with Liverpool registering just two points from their first games and Manchester United losing both their ties conceding six goals.

With the two rivals seeking their first win of the ongoing season, you have GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep up to date with events at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Liverpool date and kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Liverpool Date: August 23, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30am IST

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool on TV and live stream online

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam Bengali TV Channel Tamil TV Channel Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla Star Sports 1 Tamil

Manchester United vs Liverpool team news

There are no major injury concerns in the Manchester United camp except for Brandon Williams, Facundo Pellistri and Victor Lindelof. Anthony Martial finally returns from injury after sitting out in the first two matches of the season but the French forward is unlikely to feature in Erik ten Hag's starting lineup.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have some important players who are out with injuries namely, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The only good news for the Reds is that Roberto Firmino is back in action and will replace suspended Darwin Nunez in Klopp's starting lineup.