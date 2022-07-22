How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have scored seven goals in three games

Manchester United are enjoying a perfect start under Erik ten Hag and they will look to record their fourth straight win when they take on fellow Premier League side Aston Villa at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday.

United have scored 11 times and conceded twice in their pre-season wins over Liverpool (4-0), Melbourne Victory (4-1) and Crystal Palace (3-1).

Steven Gerrard's men have also picked three wins and are yet to concede during their summer preparations, which included beating Walsall 4-0 besides the one-goal wins over Leeds United and Brisbane Roar.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Manchester United and Aston Villa from India.

What time does Manchester United vs Aston Villa start?

Game Manchester United vs Aston Villa Date Saturday, July 23 Time 3:15pm IST

How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on the MUTV official app and website, as well as on VillaTV.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA MUTV App, MUTV, VillaTV

Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Team news

Still without Cristiano Ronaldo who is said to want out from the club, Tyrell Malacia is United's only new signing on tour, while Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez are in line to make their debuts with the club next weekend when they head back to Europe to face Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

"Back in Manchester, Eriksen and Martinez will join and then we have more options. And I think they can quite quickly integrate into the team," Ten Hag stated.

Scott McTominay trained only in the gym, while Raphael Varane and James Garner partook in full training after kept out of the Palace win.

Gerrard will miss Keinan Davis who has a hamstring issue, with Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Kortney Hause not yet ready, hence making for a similar line-up as against Roar albeit a few experiments.

