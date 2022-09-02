How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in India: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time and team news

Can Ten Hag stop Arsenal's juggernaut?

Manchester United taking on Arsenal at the Old Trafford on Sunday is a blockbuster Premier League fixture. Both the Red Devils and the Gunners head into the game at the back of 2-1 wins against Leicester City and Aston Villa respectively.

After a troubled start to the Premier League campaign United have bounced back strongly with three back-to-back wins. Jadon Sancho has been slowly finding his feet and is proving his worth to the Old Trafford faithful with goals consistency. More importantly, the team have improved defensively and the centre back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez is hitting all the right chords conceding just once in the last three outings.

On the other hand, Arsenal have had a perfect start as they sit atop the table winning all the five fixtures. Although the scoreline shows a mere 2-1 victory, Mikel Arteta's side toyed with Villa in the previous match. It was a barely contest and Gabriel Martinelli's winner served what they deserved. However, their mettle will be tested by Ten hag's troops who would like to put out a statement to the other contenders by stopping Arsenal's juggernaut. GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from India.

Getty

Manchester United vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game Manchester United vs Arsenal Date September 4, 2022 Kick-off 9:00 pm SGT

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

Football fans in India can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on the Star Sports Network and stream the game on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV Channel Live stream India Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Getty Images

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Team News

Manchester United will be without the services of Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial, and Brandon Williams.

Pellistri is a long-term absentee and is expected to miss the entire set of matches in September due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Martial might return next weekend but will be unavailable for the Arsenal game.

"Martial is not available. He will be out at least one week but I think it takes a little bit longer," stated Ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the starting XI that won against Leicester City. However, we can expect Casemiro to start in place of Scott McTominay in midfield but Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo might once again start from the bench.

New signing Antony might also make his Old Trafford bow on Sunday.

"Today (Thursday), he did his first training, so [an] individual [session]. Tomorrow (Friday), we have a team session and on Saturday we have a team session, so I will think about it and then we will take a decision," Ten Hag stated about Antony.

On the other hand, Arsenal will miss Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, both of whom appear to be set for extended spells on the sidelines.

"That’s not good news, we still need him to see our specialist but I’m afraid we’re going to lose Mo for a while,’ said Arteta.

"(Partey) He’s going to be out for a while but we don’t know how long that period is going to be. Obviously, it’s not the first injury that he’s had in that area so it is a recurring injury, so it’s one for the doctors to put a timeline on it and see how he goes," the manager stated.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard also remains a doubt after he was at the receiving end of a harsh John McGinn tackle.

"Yeah, he got a bad kick as you could see and he was struggling. He was in pain. Let’s assess him, but he had a little bit of pain on his leg because of that harsh challenge," informed Arteta.

Aaron Ramsdale is another doubt after the goalkeeper was seen clutching his hamstring during the final quarter of the previous match.