How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in India: TV channel, live stream & team news

Can Ten Hag stop Arsenal's juggernaut?

Manchester United taking on Arsenal at the Old Trafford on Sunday is a blockbuster Premier League fixture. Both the Red Devils and the Gunners head into the game at the back of 2-1 wins against Leicester City and Aston Villa respectively.

After a troubled start to their new campaign, Erik ten Hag's men have bounced back strongly with three back-to-back wins. Jadon Sancho has been slowly finding his feet and is proving his worth to the Old Trafford faithful with goals consistency. More importantly, the team have improved defensively and the centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez is hitting all the right chords conceding just once in the last three outings.

On the other hand, Arsenal have had a perfect start as they sit atop the table winning all the five fixtures. Although the scoreline shows a mere 2-1 victory, Mikel Arteta's side toyed with Villa in the previous match. It was a barely contest and Gabriel Martinelli's winner served what they deserved. However, their mettle will be tested by United who would like to put out a statement to the other contenders by stopping Arsenal's juggernaut.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from India.

Getty

Manchester United vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Arsenal Date: September 4, 2022 Kick-off: 9pm IST

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

Fans in India can watch the clash between Manchester United and Arsenal on the Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select).

The game is also available via live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Country TV Channel (English) Live stream India Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam Bengali TV Channel Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Getty Images

Manchester United vs Arsenal team news

Manchester United will be without the services of Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams.

Pellistri is a long-term absentee and is expected to miss the entire set of matches in September due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Martial might return next weekend but will be unavailable for the Arsenal game.

Ten Hag is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the starting XI that won against Leicester City. However, we can expect Casemiro to start in place of Scott McTominay in midfield but Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo might once again start from the bench.

On the other hand, Arsenal will miss Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, both of whom appear to be set for extended spells on the sidelines.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard also remains a doubt after he was at the receiving end of a harsh John McGinn tackle.

Aaron Ramsdale is another doubt after the goalkeeper was seen clutching his hamstring during the final quarter of the previous match.