How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham in the 2021-22 Premier League from India?
Manchester United welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford for Saturday's Premier League clash.
The last win picked by Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in all competitions dates back to the 4-2 win against Leeds on February 20 as Ralf Rangnick's men are beginning to fall behind in the top four race.
Whereas, Antonio Conte's side seem to have peaked at the right time, with two clean sheets and nine goals in their last two league games. A win on Saturday will see them leapfrog Manchester United on the league table.
Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.
What time does Manchester United vs Tottenham start?
Game
Manchester United vs Tottenham
Date
Saturday, March 12
Time
11pm IST
How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham on TV & live stream in India
The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
Hindi
Tamil
Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Telegu
Kannada
Star Sports 1 Telegu
Star Sports 1 Kannada
Manchester United vs Tottenham: Team news & key stats
Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani could have a role to play as they have recovered from their respective injuries. The good news is that Raphael Varane too is fit to start after testing negative for Covid-19. Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are not available for the clash.
Tottenham will have to do without trio of Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp.
Key Stats:
- Manchester United are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games against Spurs for the first time since a run of four between April 2009 and October 2010.
- Tottenham have won two of their last three Premier League away games against Manchester United (L1), as many as they had in their first 26 visits to Old Trafford in the competition (W2 D3 L21).
- Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has won four of his six meetings with Manchester United in all competitions, most recently winning the FA Cup final 1-0 against them in May 2018. However, the Italian has lost on both of his visits to Old Trafford against the Red Devils.
- Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in seven goals in his last five Premier League games against Spurs (4 goals, 3 assists), both scoring and assisting against them in three different matches in this run.
- Tottenham’s Harry Kane has scored 93 goals in 137 Premier League away games – one more will see him equal Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored away from home in the competition’s history.
(Stats: Opta)
