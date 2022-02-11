Manchester United have to put their best foot forward in their next Premier League encounter as they welcome Southampton at Old Trafford, on Saturday to secure a top-four berth.

Ralf Rangnik's side suffered a FA Cup exit on penalties against Middlesbrough before dropping points in the league against Burnley (1-1) on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Southampton in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester United vs Southampton start?

Game Manchester United vs Southampton Date Saturday, February 12 Time 6 pm

How to watch Manchester United vs Southampton on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channels (English) Online Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Manchester United vs Southampton: Team news & key stats

Alex Telles has returned to the squad after recovering from COVID-19 but Fred is still in isolation, with Rangnick also to miss Eric Bailly (ankle) and Nemanja Matic (shin) due to injuries.

As far as Southampton are concerned Valentino Livramento should be available for selection but are set to miss Nathan Tella, Alex McCarthy, Lyanco and Nathan Redmond due to injuries.

Key Stats:

Manchester United have won 36 points from losing positions against Southampton in the Premier League, more than any side has against another in the competition’s history.

Southampton have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games (W3 D3), with Saints both scoring and conceding at least once in all seven of these matches. Southampton are looking to secure consecutive league wins for just the second time this season.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in five goals in his four Premier League appearances against Southampton, scoring twice and assisting three. Only against Aston Villa, Everton and Leeds United (6 each) has he been involved in more in the competition.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in any of his last five appearances in all competitions – the last time he had a longer run without a goal at club level was a run of seven games in December 2008/January 2009.

Further Reading:

Rangnick's Man Utd start compared to that of Solksjaer

Article continues below

Football on TV in India: Matches to watch & live stream

Are United making any progress under Rangnick?