Manchester United and Manchester City will be involved in the first Manchester derby of the season this Saturday.

Although the 3-0 win against Tottenham on the previous weekend put an end to United's four-game winless run in the Premier League, in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's admission, the 5-0 humiliation at hands of Liverpool has not been forgotten and a positive result against City will help further turn the corner.

The Cityzens, too, need to undo the shock of losing 0-2 to Crystal Palace at home while looking to leapfrog Liverpool at least momentarily and close the gap on Chelsea at the top.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does the Premier League game between Man Utd vs Man City start?

Game Manchester United vs Manchester City Date Saturday, November 6 Time 6pm IST

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on TV & live stream in India?

Thenetwork (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Team news & key stats

United's Paul Pogba and City's Aymeric Laporte are suspended for the derby clash, the latter sent off in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace and Pogba serving the second of his three match ban after the red against Liverpool.

Solskjaer will be missing the services of defender Raphael Varane as the Frenchman got injured in the 2-2 draw against Atalanta while Victor Lindelof remains a doubt after missing the mid-week Champions League tie.

City do face injury concerns as Spanish forward Ferran Torres got injured on international duty.

Key Stats:

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four league games against Man City (W3 D1), their longest such run against them since a run of six between 2008 and 2011.

Manchester City have won seven Premier League away games against Manchester United, the joint-most of any team at Old Trafford in Premier League history (also Liverpool with seven wins).

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær has won four of his eight meetings with Man City boss Pep Guardiola in all competitions, the best win rate of any manager to face the Spaniard at least five times (50%).

Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals in his last five Premier League Manchester derbies, with his last goal in his first stint at the Red Devils coming against Man City in May 2009.



Phil Foden has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 16 away Premier League matches for Manchester City (11 goals, 3 assists), scoring in consecutive away games four times in that run but never three in a row. The only Man City player aged 21 or younger to score in three away consecutive Premier League appearances was Gabriel Jesus between March and May 2018 (four in a row).

