How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

Erik ten Hag is set to tackle the high expectations on him as the new Man Utd boss

Manchester United and Liverpool get underway with their 2022-23 pre-season with a clash against each other at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand, on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag will be on the sidelines as Red Devils coach for the first time and he will oversee six games before their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool begin their season against Manchester City with the Community Shield title on the line later this month.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Manchester United and Liverpool from India.

What time does Manchester United vs Liverpool start?

Game Manchester United vs Liverpool Date Tuesday, July 12 Time 6:30pm IST

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the club friendly fixture in India.

The match will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Team news

Manchester United's 31-man squad in Thailand does not include Cristiano Ronaldo but does consist of new signing Tyrell Malacia who is expected to be involved in Tuesday's friendly.

Donny van de Beek is back from his loan spell at Everton, while Ten Hag will also be tempted to test some of the youngsters such as Alejandro Garnacho, Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri.

On the other hand, Liverpool have a 37-man squad as Klopp has a lot of players to try out in the pre-season, including big signing Darwin Nunez who will want to prove himself as an instant hit.

The Reds are also full of youngsters such as Stefan Bajcetic, Isaac Mabaya, Bobby Clark, Tom Hill, James Norris, Melkamu Frauendorf and Tyler Morton.

