Manchester United host Liverpool in one of the fiercest derbies in English football - the North-west derby - at Old Trafford, on Sunday.

The Red Devils have managed just a point in their last three Premier League outings, last suffering a 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. They did however pick a 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday as Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue with a late winner.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be upbeat after edging Atletico Madrid in a 3-2 thriller and will want to make amends to the 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the early Premier League title race.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does the 2021-22 Premier League game between Man Utd and Liverpool start?

Game Man Utd vs Liverpool Date Sunday, October 24 Time 9pm IST

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Most notably for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has been termed doubtful for the clash, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to lead the attacking trident consisting of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. Raphael Varane misses due to his groin injury, while Antony Martial aims for a role to play after resuming full team training.

Curtis Jones is likely to be a part of Liverpool's matchday squad while Harvey Elliott continues to miss out on account of injury. Klopp will be tempted to try out the midfield pair of James Milner and Naby Keita as Thiago Alcantara is also expected to be ruled out.

In the Reds' attack, it will be a fight for a place with Mohamed Salah in immaculate scoring form, Roberto Firmino having bagged a hat-trick against Watford and Diogo Jota probably as an option from the bench.

Key Stats:

Manchester United have won just one of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D6 L3), losing this exact fixture 4-2 last season.



Following their 4-2 win at Man Utd in May, Liverpool are looking to secure consecutive league victories at Old Trafford for the first time since January 2002.



In the Premier League, only Wayne Rooney (six goals) has scored more times for Manchester United against Liverpool than Marcus Rashford (four goals in eight appearances).



Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored three goals in his two away games against Manchester United last season (2 in the FA Cup, 1 in the Premier League) – no Liverpool player has ever scored in three consecutive away games against Manchester United before.

