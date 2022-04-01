Manchester United cannot afford to drop points when they host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ralf Rangnick's men faced a Champions League exit following a 1-0 defeat (2-1 agg.) to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie but won their last league game against Tottenham 3-2 on March 12. United are currently sixth on the table, four points off Arsenal who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are 14 points behind United but have two games in hand. They will be looking to slowly climb up the table themselves.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester United vs Leicester City start?

Game Manchester United vs Leicester City Date Saturday, April 2 Time 10pm IST

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Manchester United vs Leicester City: Team news & key stats

A club suspension continues to keep Mason Greenwood out of action, with Edinson Cavani also expected to miss out after a calf injury on international duty. Brazilian duo of Fred and Alex Telles have passed a fitness test though.

Meanwhile, France duo Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are set to return, alongwith Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who weren't involved in England's recent games. Luke Shaw was in action for his country and may be back for his club too.

Leicester are boosted by the possible return of Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes. However, Jamie Vardy will be a major miss with a knee injury, other than Wilfred Ndidi who is out for the season.

Also among the injured for the visitors are Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand, while Luke Thomas is a doubt.

Key Stats:

Manchester United have lost two of their last three games in all competitions (W1), having lost just one of their previous 20 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure from the club (W10 D9).

Leicester have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 14. However, the Foxes are winless in six against sides above them in the table (D2 L4), since beating Liverpool 1-0 in December.

Manchester United have scored a league-high 10 goals via substitutes this season, with Marcus Rashford netting a league-high four of these goals. Meanwhile, no side has conceded more goals to substitutes this season than Leicester City (7).

Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 12 Premier League goals this season – in the competition’s history, only Gianfranco Zola has scored more in a single campaign aged 36 or over (14 in 2002-03).

James Maddison has both scored (13) and been directly involved in (20) more goals in all competitions than any other Leicester player this season. In his career in English football, only in 2017-18 with Norwich (15 goals, 11 assists) has Maddison been involved in more goals in a single campaign.

(Stats: Opta)

