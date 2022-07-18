How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

The Red Devils have scored eight goals in two games in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is set to stage the friendly meeting between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag has enjoyed his start as United manager so far with wins over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory wherein the team scored four goals per game.

The Eagles, depleted without a number of first team players, last suffered a 2-0 loss against Liverpool amid their preparations for the new season.

Article continues below

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Manchester United and Crystal Palace from India.

What time does Manchester United vs Crystal Palace start?

Game Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Date Tuesday, July 19 Time 3:40pm IST

How to watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on the MUTV official app and the website.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA MUTV App, MUTV, Palace TV+

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Team news

@ManUtd_Es

David de Gea and Raphael Varane could return for the Palace tie while relatively newer signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez will join the squad back in Europe.

Tyrell Malacia will give Luke Shaw a run for his money at left-back, while Anthony Martial has scored in back-to-back games. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford hold the edge over Anthony Elanga for the remaining slots in attack.

Patrick Vieira remains without the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi who couldn't make the trip due to a combination of fitness and COVID-19 vaccination issues.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew are likely to be used as the frontmen after the trio started against Liverpool, while new signing Malcom Ebiowei will look for some minutes.

Further reading: