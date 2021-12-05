Manchester United are set to host Crystal Palace in a Premier League meeting at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In Michael Carrick's final game as caretaker, the Red Devils picked a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the same venue to lift themselves to seventh on the table. They will now begin to push towards a top four place under interim manager Ralf Rangnick now.

Patrick Vieira's side have two wins in their last five games that includes a 2-0 win over Manchester City, but they coming into this game after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester United vs Crystal Palace start?

Game Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Date Sunday, December 5 Time 7:30pm IST

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Team news & key stats

Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane continue to be unavailable while Edinson Cavani is also out with a thigh injury. Luke Shaw is still recovering from a head injury. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be looking to feature against his old team after missing out the game against Arsenal.

Palace will miss right-back Joel Ward on account of a suspension, and James McArthur due to an injury.

Vieira also faces fitness concerns with Nathan Ferguson and Joachim Andersen.

Key Stats:

Manchester United failed to win either of their league meetings with Crystal Palace last season (D1 L1). They’ve not gone three without a win against the Eagles since a run of four between 1925 and 1970.

Crystal Palace have won their last two away league games against Manchester United, as many as they’d managed in their previous 22 visits to Old Trafford in league competition (W2 D3 L17).

Wilfried Zaha netted twice in Crystal Palace’s 3-1 victory away against Manchester United last season – no player to have previously played for the Red Devils in the competition has ever scored in consecutive away games against them in the Premier League.

Man Utd forward Anthony Martial turns 26 on the day of this game. He scored on his birthday in 2018 against Arsenal, and he could become just the second player to score on his birthday on two different occasions in the Premier League, after Teddy Sheringham (1994 and 1995).

Since his debut for Manchester United in February 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other player for a Premier League club (79 - 45 goals, 34 assists).

