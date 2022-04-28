Manchester United will be looking to revive their chances of finishing in the top four when they welcome Chelsea at Old Trafford, on Thursday, for a Premier League encounter.

The Red Devils, currently sixth, are coming into this match after two demoralising results - a 4-0 loss to Liverpool and a 3-1 reverse to Arsenal.

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel's men are third on the table and recently defeated West Ham, thanks to a late goal from Christian Pulisic.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester United vs Chelsea start?

Game Manchester United vs Chelsea Date Friday, April 29 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Team news & key stats

Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Fred are all unavailable for United. Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw are out with long-term injuries. Edinson Cavani, meanwhile, is not due to return to full training until the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane has returned to action in the defeat to Arsenal and should feature against Chelsea.

Chelsea continue to be without the services of Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Mateo Kovacic yet to recover from an ankle injury.

Antonio Rudiger, Reece James and Christian Pulisic should start against United.

Key Stats:

Manchester United have lost three of their last four Premier League games (W1), more than they had in their previous 18 (W9 D7 L2). The Red Devils haven’t lost three consecutive league games since December 2015 under Louis van Gaal, while they haven’t conceded at least three goals in three straight league games since December 1978.

Only Manchester City (39) have won more away points in the Premier League than Chelsea (36) this season, while only Liverpool (40) have scored more goals on the road than the Blues (35). Chelsea have won their last eight away games in all competitions, their longest such run in their history.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has won both of his away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with both games coming in the Champions League in charge of PSG (2-0 in February 2019, 3-1 in December 2020). He’s also won four of his five meetings with Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick (all in the Bundesliga between 2009 and 2011), although he did lose the most recent one in August 2011.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a hat-trick in each of his last two Premier League home games, doing so in 3-2 victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City. It’s the seventh time a player has scored a hat-trick in consecutive Premier League home appearances, the first for a Manchester United player, and the first overall since Sergio Agüero in February 2019.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been directly involved in 10 goals in 14 away appearances in the Premier League this season (five goals and five assists) – only Mohamed Salah (18), Harry Kane (13) and James Ward-Prowse (11) have more combined goals and assists on the road in the competition this term.

(Stats: Opta)

