Manchester United cannot afford another slip-up when they take on Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have already are yet to pick a win in February as they were forced to draws by both Burnley and Southampton in the league following the FA Cup exit at the hands of Middlesbrough.

Brighton pose a tough test as they have not lost in seven Premier League matches and will fancy their chances at Old Trafford.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester United vs Brighton start?

Game Manchester United vs Brighton Date Wednesday, February 15 Time 1:45am

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channels (English) Online Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Manchester United vs Brighton: Team news & key stats

Manchester United trio Edinson Cavani, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic are out injured.

For Brighton, Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are out injured but Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard are available after recovering from Covid-19.

Key Stats:

Manchester United have dropped 13 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, failing to win their last two despite leading at half-time in both. On just three occasions have the Red Devils dropped more points after going ahead in the competition, dropping 14 in each of the 1993-94, 2010-11 and 2019-20 campaigns.



Brighton and Hove Albion have won 19 points away from home in the Premier League this season, with no side losing fewer on the road than the Seagulls this term (W4 D7 L1). It’s just one point fewer than they won away from home last season, with their 20 points in 2020-21 their highest away points total in the competition.



Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games against Brighton, with these strikes being worth six points to the Red Devils. Only against Leicester (6) has he scored more in the competition than he has versus Brighton.



Neal Maupay’s goal against Watford at the weekend was his 26th in the Premier League for Brighton – one more strike will see him become the Seagulls’ highest goalscorer in the competition (currently level with Glenn Murray).

