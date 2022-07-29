How to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

United meet the Spanish side who knocked them out from last season's Champions League Round of 16

Manchester United have two more games to play their pre-season including the clash against La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's reign as United boss began with a 4-0 win over Liverpool but the club's 100 per cent record in pre-season was broken in the form of a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last weekend.

The Red Devils' final pre-season club friendly will be against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday before starting their Premier League season at home against Brighton.

Having beaten Numancia 4-0 and following this fixture, Atletico have games against Cadiz and Juventus as part of their preparations before traveling to Getafe for their opening game in La Liga.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid from India.

What time does Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid start?

Game Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Date Saturday, July 30 Time 5:15pm IST

How to watch Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on the MUTV official app and website.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA MUTV App, MUTV

Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid: Team news

Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Carrington but it is unlikely that he will play a part as nothing has changed about him wanting out of the club.

Latest signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen were part of full training and are expected to make their debuts as Ten Hag will have an eye out for the following weekend's clash with Brighton while picking his XIs for the remaining two friendlies.

Atletico defender Mario Hermoso picked a knock to his ankle in the Numancia win. Joao Felix is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Diego Simeone is expected to ring in some changes to hand starts to the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Renan Lodi and Axel Witsel, while Nahuel Molina will be pushing for a spot after officially joining the club on Thursday.

