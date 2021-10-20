Manchester United would find themselves in trouble if they don't pick a win in their UEFA Champions League clash against Atalanta at Old Trafford, on Wednesday.

The Red Devils have suffered seven defeats in their last 12 games in the European top flight. Cristiano Ronaldo rescued United with an injury time winner against Villarreal on matchday two.

Atalanta lead Group F with four points from their opening two games against Villarreal and Young Boys.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Atalanta in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does the Champions League match between Man Utd and Atalanta start?

Game Manchester United vs Atalanta Date Thursday, October 21 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Manchester United vs Atalanta on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Manchester United vs Atalanta: Team news & key stats

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the unavailability of Anthony Martial, though the forward joined the team's training on Tuesday, while Fred and Edinson Cavani are likely to make the squad after returning from Brazil's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Friday morning.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has served his suspension for the red card against Young Boys and Harry Maguire was in action against Leicester City following a calf injury, but Raphael Varane missed out with the groin injury.

Atalanta may be without Rafael Toloi who was pulled out of their 4-1 victory over Empoli. Others who missed the flight to Manchester are Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer and Berat Djimsiti.

Key Stats:

Manchester United and Atalanta have never faced in any competition previously, with La Dea the seventh different Italian team the Red Devils have faced in Europe (also Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Juventus, Lazio, Milan and Roma).



Atalanta have won three of their six UEFA European matches against English opponents (D1 L2), beating Everton twice in the 2017-18 Europa League and away at Liverpool in November 2020 in the Champions League.



Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 23 UEFA Champions League appearances against Italian sides, only scoring more against German opponents (28 goals). This is his first appearance in the competition against an Italian side since April 2018, when his last minute penalty for Real Madrid against future side Juventus took them through to the semi-finals on aggregate.



10 of Atalanta’s last 11 goals in the UEFA Champions League have been scored in the second half of games, with the only exception being Remo Freuler’s midfielder after six minutes against Villarreal on MD1.

