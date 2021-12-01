Manchester United are set to host Arsenal at Old Trafford for a Premier League meeting on Thursday.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit following the 4-1 humiliation at Watford, Michael Carrick - who will continue to remain in the United dug out - has managed to avoid defeat as the Red Devils beat Villarreal 2-0 and held on to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side came back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Newcastle, after losing 4-0 against Liverpool.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester United vs Arsenal start?

Game Manchester United vs Arsenal Date Friday, December 3 Time 1:45am IST

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Team news & key stats

Harry Maguire is expected to fit right into the XI after serving his suspension, but Luke Shaw remains a doubt due to a head injury.

However, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, and Raphael Varane will be missed.

Article continues below

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka had a muscle problem in the Newcastle win but Arteta has not ruled out the 20-year-old playing a part in Thursday's game.

Among the long-term absentees for Arsenal, Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka are unavailable, while Martin Odegaard will continue giving competition to Alexandre Lacazette for a place in the XI.

Key Stats:

Manchester United are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Arsenal – they’ve never gone seven league games without a win against the Gunners before.

Following their 1-0 win at Old Trafford last season, Arsenal are looking to win consecutive away league games against Manchester United for the first time since February 1979.

47% of the 15 Premier League goals scored by Arsenal players this season have been netted by players aged 21 or younger (Emile Smith Rowe 4, Bukayo Saka 2, Gabriel Martinelli 1). The Gunners’ highest in a single completed campaign in the competition is 39% in 2008-09 (25/64, excluding own goals).

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in his 15 appearances against Arsenal in all competitions for Manchester United, though just one of these goals has come at Old Trafford (April 2008).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in his last two away league games against Manchester United, and could become the first ever Arsenal player to score in three consecutive away games against the Red Devils.

Further reading: