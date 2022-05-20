The Premier League title race is going to the wire as leaders Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, on Sunday.

Liverpool have kept their title hopes alive, going within a point of City after a 2-1 win over Southampton while the Citizens were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw against Burnley as the Liverpool fans will be hoping for a huge favour from arguably the biggest Reds hero of all time.

Here's how to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester City vs Aston Villa start?

Game Manchester City vs Aston Villa Date Sunday, May 22 Time 8:30pm IST

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports, regional feeds will be made available on Star Sports Bangla.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Team news & key stats

Guardiola earlier stated that he doesn't expect Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker to play again this season but there are chances of Stones making a recovery in what could be a huge boost for City. Benjamin Mendy remains suspended by the club subject to a police charge.

Kortney Hause, Leon Bailey and Ezri Konsa are expected to miss the game against City.

Key Stats:

Victory for Manchester City would be their fourth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola, with only Sir Alex Ferguson winning more (13). It would make Guardiola the outright leader for English top-flight titles among non-British managers, going one clear of both Arsène Wenger and José Mourinho.

Man City have won all five of their final league games of the season under Pep Guardiola – it’s the best such 100% record for a manager in the competition’s history.

Aston Villa have won just one of their 21 Premier League away games against the league leaders (D3 L17), beating Leeds United 2-1 in January 2000. The Villans are winless in their last 16 such games (D2 L14), losing the last seven by an aggregate score of 21-1.

Victory for Manchester City will secure them their eighth top-flight title, the outright fifth-most in history since its inception in 1888. It would be their sixth Premier League title (outright second-most after Manchester United’s 13), and their fourth in the last five seasons.

Man City’s Phil Foden has scored nine Premier League goals this season, and could join teammates Kevin De Bruyne (15), Raheem Sterling (13) and Riyad Mahrez (11) on double figures in 2021-22. It would be the first time the Citizens have had two English players score at least 10 goals in a league campaign since 2004-05 (Robbie Fowler and Shaun Wright-Phillips).

(Stats: Opta)

