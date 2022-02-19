After an extremely successful outing in Europe in mid-week, Manchester City will now turn their attention to the Premier League. The Cityzens will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad on Saturday night in a bid to further extend their lead at the top of the table.

They have collected 63 points from 25 matches so far and another win will see them go 12 points clear of second-placed Liverpool having played two more matches. They have won their last two matches and are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League outings.

Meanwhile, Tottenham head into this fixture in a starkly contrasting form as they have lost their last three league matches. Antonio Conte must arrest the slide as soon as he can if they have to challenge for a top-four spot. Currently, they sit on the eighth spot with 36 points, seven adrift of Manchester United who have played three more matches than the London-based side.

Here's how to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur start?

Game Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Saturday, February 19 Time 11:00 am IST

How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channels (English) Online Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team news & key stats

Manchester City are likely to miss the services of Jack Grealish who is still recovering from a shin injury. Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer are also doubtful for this fixture.

Meanwhile, Eric Dier will be back for Tottenham, but they will have to do without the likes of Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and an unnamed player due to Covid-19.

Key Stats:

Spurs have won three of their last four Premier League games against Man City (L1), as many as they had in their previous 13 against them. However, these last three victories have all been in home games.

Following their 1-0 victory against Man City on the opening weekend of the season, Tottenham are looking to secure their first league double over the reigning top-flight champions since 1986-87, when they beat Liverpool 1-0 home and away.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against Tottenham (W8 D2), going down 2-1 in February 2016.

Since losing 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace in October, Man City have earned 43 points from 45 available in the Premier League (W14 D1 L0), with the only exception being a 1-1 draw at Southampton last month.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has scored six goals in his last eight appearances against Manchester City in all competitions, netting the winner in the reverse fixture on the opening weekend this season.

(Stats Courtesy: Opta)