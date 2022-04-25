Manchester City are set to welcome Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash, on Tuesday.

The Citizens made it past Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals 1-0 on aggregate while Carlo Ancelotti's side knocked out Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate in dramatic fashion.

The hosts will want to make their home advantage count against the 13-time European champions.

Here's how to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Man City vs Real Madrid start?

Game Manchester City vs Real Madrid Date Wednesday, April 27 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Man City vs Real Madrid: Team news & key stats

Joao Cancelo is suspended for this tie while Guardiola sweats on the return of Kyle Walker and John Stones.

Gabriel Jesus has been in spectacular goalscoring form but even then, the Brazilian may find it hard to start ahead of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernado Silva.

For Madrid, Eder Militao returns from a ban but David Alaba is a doubt after he was taken off in the Osasuna win last week. Marcelo might end up starting ahead of Ferland Mendy who is doubtful.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are set to start against Manchester City. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz, and Casemiro are injured and out of the tie.

Key Stats:

This will be the seventh meeting between Manchester City and Real Madrid in European competition, with each of the previous six coming in the UEFA Champions League since 2012-13. After failing to win the first four (D2 L2), the Citizens won both legs in the Round of 16 against them in this competition in 2019-20.

Real Madrid haven’t won any of their previous three trips to face Manchester City in European competition (D2 L1), with the most recent two also coming in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League – 0-0 in the 2015-16 semi-final first leg and 1-2 in the 2019-20 Round of 16 second leg.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has eliminated Real Madrid from the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League on two previous occasions, beating them 3-1 on aggregate in the 2010-11 semi-finals with Barcelona and 4-2 on aggregate in the 2019-20 Round of 16 with Manchester City. Guardiola is looking to become the first manager to eliminate Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League on three occasions.

Raheem Sterling has netted 24 goals for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. If he scores in this game, he would overtake Paul Scholes (24) and trail only Wayne Rooney (30) for the most goals scored by an English player for an English team in the competition’s history.

Karim Benzema has scored 12 goals in nine appearances for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this season, including a hat-trick in his previous trip to England earlier in the month (v Chelsea at Stamford Bridge). Only one player has netted more away goals against English sides in a single UEFA Champions League campaign, with Serge Gnabry netting six for Bayern Munich in 2019-20 (four v Spurs, two v Chelsea).

(Stats: Opta)

