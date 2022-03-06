Manchester City welcome cross town rivals Manchester United in a Premier League encounter at the City of Manchester Stadium, on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men will be looking to get back to winning ways at home after going down 2-3 against Tottenham in their last home game. The hosts and current leaders will also look to restore their six-point lead above Liverpool.

On the other hand, United have managed to avoid defeat for six straight league games on the road but Ralf Rangnick's side have also drawn against Burnley, Newcastle United and Aston Villa among those games.

Here's how to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester City vs Manchester United start?

Game Manchester City vs Manchester United Date Sunday, March 6 Time 10pm IST

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channels (English) Online Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Team news & key stats

City duo of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake will miss out on account of injuries, with a late call to be taken on the fitness of Zack Steffen and Cole Palmer.

United are boosted by the return of Edinson Cavani who has attended full training, besides midfielder Scott Mc Tominay who has recovered from his illness.

Key Stats:

Manchester City are looking to complete the league double over Man Utd for just the second time under manager Pep Guardiola, having previously done so in 2018-19.

Manchester United are looking to win four consecutive away games in all competitions against Man City for the first time since a run of four between November 1993 and November 2000.

Man City’s Riyad Mahrez has been involved in nine goals in his last eight Premier League appearances, scoring six and assisting three. However, against no side has the Algerian faced more in the competition without scoring than Manchester United (11).

Man City’s Raheem Sterling is still yet to score in 18 Premier League appearances against Manchester United – there are six other opponents Sterling has failed to score against in the competition, facing them 16 times in total combined. Indeed, the last Englishman to score for Man City in this fixture was James Milner in April 2013.

Since his Premier League debut in February 2020, Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes has both scored and assisted a goal in more different games than any other player in the competition (11). The Portuguese has both scored and assisted a goal in 14% of his Premier League appearances (11/77), the highest ratio of any player to play at least 20 games in the competition.

(Stats: Opta)

