It is a potential Premier League title deciding clash as Manchester City are set to host Liverpool at the Etihad, on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side are going neck-to-neck in the title race. Though once City had a 10 point lead over Liverpool, Klopp's side have whittled it down to one with only a handful of games left to go.

As such this game assumes huge significance for both teams. City cannot afford another slip-up while Liverpool have a great opporutnity to finally pip City for good.

Here's how to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester City vs Liverpool start?

Game Manchester City vs Liverpool Date Sunday, April 10 Time 9pm IST

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Guardiola will have Kyle Walker who had to sit out of the 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League due to a ban but has injury concerns in the form of Ruben Dias (thigh) and Cole Palmer (ankle).

Phil Foden's impact off the bench against Atletico should hand the 21-year-old a starting berth in the crunch tie.

Meanwhile, Klopp is happy to welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold back from a hamstring issue, while Naby Keita played a good chunk of the 3-1 win at Benfica in the Champions League mid-week.

Fabinho sustained a cut to his head in that game but it is not expected to keep him out.

Key Stats:

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League home games against Liverpool (W7 D4), going down 4-1 in Jürgen Klopp’s first visit to the Etihad in the competition in November 2015.

Liverpool are winless in four Premier League games against Man City (D2 L2) – only once in the competition have they had a longer run without a win against them (5 between November 2011 and December 2013).

Victory for Liverpool will see them finish a day top of the Premier League table for the first time since 1st October. Of the last eight Premier League meetings between the top two sides to take place within the final 10 games of the season, the team in second has won seven times (L1), including each of the last five in a row.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has lost more matches in all competitions against Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp than versus any other manager (8), while Klopp has only lost as many matches against Felix Magath (8) in his managerial career as he has against Guardiola.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored in four of his last five Premier League games against Man City, including each of his last three in a row. The last player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances against the Citizens was Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who did so in five in a row between December 2000 and October 2003.

