Manchester City and Liverpool travel to Wembley Stadium for a FA Cup semi-final face-off, on Saturday.

The Citizens warded off Atletico Madrid's challenge, while Liverpool made it past Benfica as both sides reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. Last weekend saw the two teams go head-to-head in the Premier League at the Etihad with the points being split between City and Liverpool in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Here's how to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 FA Cup from India.

What time does Manchester City vs Liverpool start?

Game Manchester City vs Liverpool Date Saturday, April 16 Time 8pm IST

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show FA Cup matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Phil Foden had a bandaged head in the goalless draw at Wanda Metropolitano as Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne also sustained knocks in the same game, and are doubtful for the FA Cup semi-final, alongwith Cole Palmer.

Meanwhile, Ruben Dias has returned to match fitness.

On the other hand, having made seven changes for the second leg against Benfica, Klopp has fewer injury concerns, with the exception of Diogo Jota who picked a niggle.

Key Stats:

Following their Premier League fixture on April 10th, Liverpool and Manchester City will meet twice in the space of a week for the first time since April 2018, when both legs of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final came six days apart. The sides last contested two separate competitions in such a short amount of time during Jürgen Klopp’s first season at the club in 2015-16, losing the League Cup final three days before a 3-0 Premier League win over Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Manchester City are appearing in their fifth FA Cup semi-final in the last six years – only missing out in 2017-18 – and all coming under Pep Guardiola. They have however lost three of the previous four games (W1) after what was an eight-match winning streak at this stage between 1933 and 2013.

Liverpool have progressed from eight of their last 10 FA Cup semi-final ties, only failing to do so in this run in 1989-90 (v Crystal Palace) and in their most recent appearance at this stage in 2014-15 under Brendan Rodgers (v Aston Villa).

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez has scored four goals in three FA Cup games this season, double that of in his 20 appearances beforehand (2). He’s scored in round four, round five and the quarter-final this season – the last Premier League player to score in four consecutive rounds in the same campaign was Romelu Lukaku for Manchester United in 2017-18.

Only four of the last 34 Wembley goals scored by either Liverpool or Manchester City have come via English players, with Raheem Sterling responsible for each, all since moving to Manchester. The last Englishman to net for the Reds at this venue was Andy Carroll in May 2012, with Joleon Lescott the most recent before Sterling to do so for the Citizens (August 2011).

(Stats: Opta)

