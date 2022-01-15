Premier League's top two clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as leaders Manchester City look to steer further clear of Chelsea.

With a 10-point advantage at the top, a win can give Pep Guardiola's men a huge boost in their title race even with another quarter of the season yet to play.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to whittle their deficit with City down by three points and also gain a measure of revenge for the 1-0 defeat when the sides met at Stamford Bridge in September.

Here's how to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester City vs Chelsea start?

Game Manchester City vs Chelsea Date Saturday, January 15 Time 6pm IST

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Article continues below

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team news & key stats

A major concern for City right now is the recovery of the players who were affected by COVID-19, with up to seven unnamed members of the squad recovering. Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez is on AFCON duty.

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is also at the Africa Cup of Nations, which means Kepa is set to start in goal, while Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are unavailable. Andreas Christensen has tested positive.

Key Stats:

Following their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, Man City are looking to secure the Premier League double over Chelsea for the fourth time, previously doing so in 2009-10, 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Manchester City have won their last 11 Premier League games, their fifth such run of 11+ consecutive victories in the competition. Three of their previous four such runs have been ended in a home match – 1-2 vs West Ham in September 2015, 2-2 vs Spurs in August 2019 and 0-2 vs Man Utd in March 2021.

After beating Liverpool 4-0 in July 2020, and Chelsea 1-0 earlier this season, Manchester City are looking to become the fourth English club to win three consecutive meetings with reigning European champions in all competitions, after Notts County (1982), Tottenham Hotspur (1983-84) and Everton (1984-85).

Man City’s Raheem Sterling has scored 49 Premier League goals at the Etihad Stadium, and could become the second player to reach 50 at the venue in the competition after Sergio Agüero (106).

Since the start of last season, no Chelsea player has scored more Premier League goals than Jorginho, with all 13 of the Italian’s strikes in that time coming from the penalty spot.

Further reading: