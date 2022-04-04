Manchester City are still chasing their maiden Champions League trophy as they host Atletico Madrid in a Champions League quarter-final first leg tie at the City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, on Tuesday.

Having lost the final to Chelsea last year, Pep Guardiola's men have an eye on the semifinals. But they are up against the team who knocked out Manchester United in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Here's how to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid start?

Game Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Date Wednesday, April 6 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Man City vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Man City vs Atletico Madrid: Team news & key stats

Manchester City's Kyle Walker is still serving a three-match ban and will complete it against Atleti in the first leg. A hamstring issue and an ankle injury respectively will keep Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer sidelined.

Guardiola started with John Stones, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva on the bench in the 2-0 Burnley win on Saturday and they are expected to start against Atletico.

For Atletico, Yannick Carrasco is suspended and Hector Herrera hasn't made the trip, while Koke and Angel Correa return from their bans for Atletico.

Diego Simeone will be tempted to try out 15-minute brace hero against Alaves, Luis Suarez, off the bench again as Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann are more likely to start in attack.

Key Stats:

Manchester City have won three of their four meetings with Spanish clubs in the UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola (L1), with those being the most recent three. Their only meeting with a Spanish side in the knockout stages of the competition under Guardiola came in 2019-20, as they eliminated Real Madrid in the Round of 16 (4-2 on aggregate).

Atlético Madrid will be the first side to face both Manchester United and Manchester City in the knockout stages of a European competition in a season since Juventus in the 1976-77 UEFA Cup – the Italian side would go on to progress from both of those ties, before winning the competition overall that season.

Kevin De Bruyne could make his 50th UEFA Champions League appearance for Manchester City (currently on 49). Since his first season at the club in 2015-16, he has made more assists than any other player for an English club (17) in the competition.

Atlético Madrid’s Jan Oblak has kept 30 clean sheets in 67 appearances in the UEFA Champions League – no goalkeeper has made more since the start of the 2014-15 season; Oblak’s first in the competition. Manchester City, meanwhile, have only failed to score in one of their 28 home games in the UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola, averaging 2.8 goals per game at the Etihad Stadium (excluding qualifying phase).

(Stats: Opta)

