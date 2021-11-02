It was a 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture last time out for Chelsea who now travel to Malmo for their Group H Champions League matcday four clash on Tuesday.

The Premier League leaders will be pumped up to take on Malmo at the Eleda Stadion having beaten Newcastle 3-0 on the weekend.

Meanwhile, another defeat to Chelsea after the heavy losses to Juventus (0-3) and Zenit (0-4) could place Malmo out of contention from even a spot in the Europa League, let along making it out of the group.

Here's how to watch Malmo vs Chelsea in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does the Champions League match between Malmo and Chelsea start?

Game Malmo vs Chelsea Date Thursday, November 2 Time 11:15pm IST

How to watch Malmo vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Malmo vs Chelsea: Team news & key stats

Forward Ola Toivonen and defender Jonas Knudsen are ruled out for Malmo on account of injuries, while the returning Niklas Moisander is an option in defense, with Anders Christiansen supporting Antonio Colak and Veljko Birmancevic in front.

For Chelsea, Christian Pulisic is line for a return, having traveled to Malmo, but it will be seen how manager Thomas Tuchel may like to use him given the American forward last turned up for the Blues in mid-August. However, Chelsea will be without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Mason Mount and and Mateo Kovacic.

Key Stats:

Malmö FF have lost their three games against Chelsea in European competition by an aggregate score of 9-1.



Chelsea are unbeaten in their seven meetings with Swedish teams to date, winning four and drawing three against them across all competitions. The last three have all been against Malmö FF, with each of them ending in Chelsea victories.



Chelsea have made 50 high turnovers (sequences starting within 40 metres of the opposition goal) in the UEFA Champions League this season; the most of any team so far. They also have allowed the fewest opposition passes per defensive action (7.5) in the competition this term.



Since the start of last season, Timo Werner has been directly involved in more goals in the UEFA Champions League than any other current Chelsea player (6 – four goals and two assists).

