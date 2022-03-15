Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, having played a 1-1 draw in the first leg, will be looking to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they meet for the second leg Round of 16 tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Anthony Elanga came off the bench to score the equaliser at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano to ensure the Red Devils enter the fixture on level footing, while Cristiano Ronaldo is fresh from scoring a hat-trick in United's most recent 3-2 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

However, Diego Simeone's men have also enjoyed a good patch of form since the 1-1 draw, with three wins on the trot in La Liga - a 2-1 victory against Cadiz being the most recent.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid start?

Game Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Date Wednesday, March 16 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid: Team news & key stats

Beleaguered striker Mason Greenwood continues to be suspended by the club while Luke Shaw is doubtful due to a COVID-19 infection. Bruno Fernandes is back in training after missing out their weekend win over Tottenham. Scott McTominay is also expected to available.

The visitors are without suspended Yannick Carrasco, besides the injured Matheus Cunha, Daniel Wass, Sime Vrsaljko and Thomas Lemar. Koke came off the bench agaisnt Cadiz but Jose Maria Gimenez was taken off injured in the same game.

Key Stats:

Manchester United have only won two of their last eight UEFA Champions League home games when hosting Spanish opposition (D3 L3), although the most recent of those did come earlier in the competition this season, beating Villarreal 2-1 with a stoppage time winner from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atlético Madrid haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last six UEFA Champions League matches – only between September 2009 and October 2013 (7 games) have they had a longer such run in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in both of his UEFA Champions League home games for Manchester United this season, and could do so in three in a row for only the second time for the club (previously between November 2007-March 2008). Ronaldo has netted 13 goals in his last 15 home games against Atlético Madrid across all competitions, including two hat-tricks in his most recent four (for Real Madrid in May 2017 and Juventus in March 2019, both in this competition).

19-year-old Anthony Elanga scored Manchester United’s equaliser in Madrid in the first leg. The only teenager to score in both legs of a Champions League knockout tie is Kylian Mbappé, who did so in the 2016-17 campaign against both Manchester City (round of 16) and Borussia Dortmund (quarter-final).

