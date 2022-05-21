A win for Liverpool as they host Wolves at Anfield in Premier League's final matchday on Sunday may not be enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to lift the trophy as they would need Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to beat Manchester City in a match played concurrently.

Whether or not they win the Premier League title, Liverpool have a shot at the Champions League final against Real Madrid next weekend after winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Wolves in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Liverpool vs Wolves start?

Game Liverpool vs Wolves Date Sunday, May 22 Time 8:30pm IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Liverpool vs Wolves: Team news & key stats

With an ankle issue in the mid-week Southampton win, Joe Gomez joined Liverpool's list of doubtfuls that already consists of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho.

And with the Champions League final coming up, Klopp may not look to risk any of his key players despite the Premier League title being on the line.

Wolves are without Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo and Romain Saiss for the tie, with Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho mooted to be playing their final game before being on their way out.

Key Stats:

Liverpool are unbeaten in all six of their closing day Premier League games under Jürgen Klopp (W5 D1), winning the last five in a row. Their last defeat on MD38 came in 2014-15 under Brendan Rodgers, a 6-1 loss at Stoke City.

Wolves have lost 17 of their last 19 away league games against Liverpool, winning the other two both by a 1-0 scoreline in January 1984 and December 2010.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané has scored six goals on the final day of the Premier League – only Harry Kane (8) has netted more among players currently playing in the division.

Liverpool’s Joel Matip has scored in each of his last two Premier League matches, as many as in his previous 45 appearances combined. He’s only ended on the losing side in three of his last 78 Premier League appearances and has lost just 8% of his games overall (10/125), the lowest ratio of any player with 100+ games.

(Stats: Opta)

