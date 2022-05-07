Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League tie on Sunday at the Anfield.

The Reds are trailing league leaders Manchester City by just a point and with only four matches to go in the season, Liverpool needs to virtually win every game if they want to keep their title hopes alive.

Spurs too are fighting for a top-four spot along with rivals Arsenal and Manchester United, thus they too cannot afford to lose a game in this juncture.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Liverpool vs Tottenham start?

Game Liverpool vs Tottenham Date Sunday, May 8 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Team news & key stats

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino has recovered from his injury and he is back in training though his availability in the match is in doubts. Other than the Brazilian, there are no major injury concerns for the Reds.

Article continues below

Antonio Conte, on the other hand, will miss the services of aphet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp who are out for the season. Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon are also sidelined due to injuries and they too will be out of action against Liverpool.

Key Stats:

Liverpool have only lost one of their last 27 Premier League home games against Tottenham (W18 D8), and are unbeaten in their last 10 since a 2-0 loss in May 2011 (W7 D3).

Liverpool against Tottenham is the second highest scoring fixture in Premier League history (170 goals in 59 meetings), while it’s had more penalties awarded than any other match-up in the competition (23).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in nine goals in 13 Premier League appearances against Liverpool (7 goals, 2 assists), with five of these coming in seven games against them at Anfield (4 goals, 1 assist).

Sadio Mané has scored in 49 different Premier League games at Anfield (1 for Southampton and 48 for Liverpool) avoiding defeat in all 49 of those matches (W44 D5) – the most games a player has scored in at a single stadium in the competition's history without ever losing.

Son Heung-min has scored 19 Premier League goals this season, with none of them coming from the penalty spot. He could become just the second Tottenham player to score 20 in a Premier League campaign without any of them being penalties, after Gareth Bale in 2012-13.

(Stats: Opta)

Further reading:

Arsenal vs Spurs: Who will win the crucial top-four battle

Man United needed Liverpool's Diaz

