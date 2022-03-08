How to watch Liverpool vs Inter Milan in the 2021-22 Champions League from India?

Liverpool welcome Inter at Anfield for their Round of 16 second leg Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men have the advantage of the 2-0 win at San Siro in the return tie. Currently on a 12-game winning run and having recently lifted the Carabao Cup, the English side will also be dreaming of the possibility of a quadruple this season.

Second in the domestic circuit, just like Liverpool, Inter are however not as much in a rich vein of form with just the one win in their last four games while hoping to stage an upset at Anfield. However, that one win was a 5-0 result over Salernitana on Saturday.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Inter in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Liverpool vs Inter start?

Game Liverpool vs Inter Date Wednessday, March 9 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Inter on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil and Telegu) SonyLIV, JioTV

Liverpool vs Inter: Team news & key stats

Thiago Alcantara and Roberto Firmino could make their come-back from injury for the Reds, as can Joel Matip after missing the West Ham clash over the weekend due to illness.

With January signing Luis Diaz continuing to impress, Diogo Jota is also believed to be fully fit and available.

For the visitors, Nicola Barella is out suspended, while Ivan Perisic - having missed Inter's last - is expected to be ready for the tie.

Key Stats:

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Liverpool have kept more clean sheets in UEFA Champions League home games than any other team (15 in 24 games). In fact, among teams who have played more than 10 home matches in the competition this period, their clean sheet percentage of 63% is also the best of any side.

Inter Milan have lost four of their previous five away games against English sides in the UEFA Champions League (W1), although their victory in this run did come the last time one of these fixtures came in the knockout stages of the competition – 1-0 v Chelsea in the Round of 16 in 2009-10; a season in which they went on to lift the trophy.

Mohamed Salah has scored eight goals in seven UEFA Champions League appearances for Liverpool this season, only netting more in a single campaign in 2017-18 (10). The Egyptian is averaging a goal every 69 minutes this term however, which is his best ratio in a single season in the competition.

Inter Milan forward Edin Džeko has scored in three of his last four starts at Anfield across all competitions, including the most recent two. The Bosnian hasn’t finished on the winning side in any of these three games, however, drawing 2-2 in 2012 and losing 1-2 in 2015 with Manchester City and losing 2-5 with Roma in 2018.

(Stats: Opta)

