How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in India - TV channel, live stream & team news

Will Liverpool end their winless run of Saturday?

Liverpool take on Bournemouth in their fourth Premier League match on Saturday at Anfield.

The Reds are yet to register a win in the ongoing season and have till now registered only two points from their first three matches in the league.

Jurgen Klopp's men are on the back of a defeat against rivals Manchester United as they will hope to end their winless run in the league.

GOAL is on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep up to date with events at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth date and kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Bournemouth Date: August 27, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30pm IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth on TV and live stream online

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth team news

Jurgen Klopp's injury woes continue as he will once again miss a host of important players like Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay will again be absent. Caoimhin Kelleher remains a doubt. Darwin Nunez remains suspended due to the red card he had picked against Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth too have their own share of problems as Scott Parker will miss the services of Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks, David Brooks and Junior Stanislas. Jamal Lowe, on the other hand, will be back with the squad after recovering from an illness.