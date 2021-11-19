At at start of September, not many would have imagined Arsenal within a wins distance of leapfrogging Liverpool in the Premier League when the two meet at Anfield on Saturday.

Losing at West Ham after the 2-2 draw against Brighton, Jurgen Klopp's side are now just two points clear of Arsenal who currently occupy the fifth spot after three consecutive defeats and an unbeaten run of eight games since their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in August.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Liverpool vs Arsenal start?

Game Liverpool vs Arsenal Date Saturday, November 20 Time 11pm IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV & live stream in India?



The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Team news & key stats

The recent international break leaves Liverpool's Jordan Hernderson, Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi doubtful for Saturday's showcase due to knocks while Klopp confirmed that Sadio Mane may be fit.

Not that the likes of Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot will be in the best of shapes either.

Thomas Partley should be back for Arsenal, and so is Folarin Balogun available for selection, while Arteta will have someone other than Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac.

Starts for both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette may see options from the bench in the form of Nicolas Pepe and Martin Odegaard among others, with Kieran Tierney expecting to be in the XI.

Key Stats:

Liverpool have won their last five home Premier League matches against Arsenal, netting at least three goals in every win – they last had a longer home top-flight winning run against the Gunners between September 1981 and January 1988 (seven in a row).

Since Jürgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool, Arsenal have won just one of 11 Premier League games against the Reds (D3 L7), with the Gunners coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at the Emirates in July 2020.

Arsenal are now on the longest unbeaten run of any side in the Premier League (8 – W6 D2). The Gunners last had a longer run without defeat in the competition between August and December 2018 (14 games under Unai Emery).

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in nine goals in nine Premier League games against Arsenal (7 goals, 2 assists), while at Anfield for Liverpool he has scored four times and assisted two more in four league appearances against the Gunners.

Among players to have played at least 75% of their game time as a striker in the Premier League this season, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has applied more pressures than any other striker in the competition this term (374).



