Liverpool take on Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final encounter at Anfield, on Wednesday.

The Reds overcame Benfica 6-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, while Unai Emery's team are coming into the tie after claiming a couple of huge scalps.

While Liverpool are still overwhelming favourites to reach the final, they must be mindful of the fact that Villarreal defeated Juventus and Bayern Munich to get to this stage.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Liverpool vs Villarreal start?

Game Liverpool vs Villarreal Date Thursday, April 28 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Team news & key stats

Roberto Firmino is a slight doubt for Liverpool after missing the Merseyside derby. Klopp, otherwise, has a full squad to pick from, including Ibrahima Konate who is back and expected to start.

The likes of Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz are also expected the start.

Villarreal's Alberto Moreno will not face his former employers due to injury, with Gerard Moreno also set to miss out. Meanwhile, Francis Coquelin has been training and could feature.

In attack, Emery has Samuel Chukwueze, Yeremi Pino and Manu Trigueros to chose from, to partner Arnaut Danjuma.

Key Stats:

Liverpool and Villarreal have met just twice before in European competition, with both sides winning their home leg of the 2015-16 UEFA Europa League semi-finals, when Liverpool would go on to progress to the final against Unai Emery’s Sevilla.

Since a 2-1 victory in Merseyside over Everton back in August 2005, Villarreal haven’t managed to win any of their last eight away games in England in all competitions (D3 L5); already tasting defeat at Old Trafford in the group stages earlier this season.

During his managerial career, Villarreal boss Unai Emery has faced Liverpool five times (once with Sevilla and four times with Arsenal), with those matches producing 26 goals (5.2 per game on average), and both teams netting in each. The only European meeting between man and club was the 2016 UEFA Europa League final, in which Emery’s Sevilla side beat Jürgen Klopp’s Reds 3-1.

Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno has registered four assists in the UEFA Champions League this term, with only three players managing more. Indeed, since 2003-04, this is the joint-most by a Spanish player in their debut campaign in the competition, along with Gabi (2013-14) and Isaac Cuenca (2011-12).

Only in 2017-18 (10) has Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored more UEFA Champions League goals in a single campaign than the eight he’s notched this season, moving his tally for the club onto 33. The Egyptian is now just three behind both Didier Drogba (Chelsea) and Sergio Agüero (Man City) for the most goals netted in the competition for an English side (36 each).

(Stats: Opta)

