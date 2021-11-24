Liverpool have a perfect record as they welcome Porto in a Group B Champions League clash at Anfield, on Wednesday.

The Reds are coming off a 4-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League while in their last Champions League fixture, they notched an impressive 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Porto will look to keep their chances of progression alive, currently ahead of Atletico by a point.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Porto in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Liverpool vs Porto start?

Game Liverpool vs Porto Date Thursday, November 25 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Porto on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Liverpool vs Porto: Team news & key stats

Already without Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott, Liverpool will have to wait on the assessment of Diego Jota who hurt his knee in the Arsenal win.

Article continues below

Andy Robertson returned against Arsenal and could start against Porto, besides remaining hopeful that Divock Origi has recovered from illness.

Sergio Conceicao's Porto are fresh are the weekend's rest and a full strength squad. Pepe is in line for a return while Marko Grujic may see his return to Anfield against his former employers.

Key Stats: