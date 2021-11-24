How to watch Liverpool vs Porto in the 2021-22 Champions League from India?
Liverpool have a perfect record as they welcome Porto in a Group B Champions League clash at Anfield, on Wednesday.
The Reds are coming off a 4-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League while in their last Champions League fixture, they notched an impressive 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.
Porto will look to keep their chances of progression alive, currently ahead of Atletico by a point.
Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Porto in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.
What time does Liverpool vs Porto start?
|Game
|Liverpool vs Porto
|Date
|Thursday, November 25
|Time
|1:30am IST
How to watch Liverpool vs Porto on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
|TV channels (English)
|Online streaming
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, JioTV
Liverpool vs Porto: Team news & key stats
Already without Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott, Liverpool will have to wait on the assessment of Diego Jota who hurt his knee in the Arsenal win.
Andy Robertson returned against Arsenal and could start against Porto, besides remaining hopeful that Divock Origi has recovered from illness.
Sergio Conceicao's Porto are fresh are the weekend's rest and a full strength squad. Pepe is in line for a return while Marko Grujic may see his return to Anfield against his former employers.
Key Stats:
- Should Liverpool avoid defeat in this game, FC Porto will be the first side they’ve faced on 10 occasions in European competition without suffering a single loss (currently W6 D3 in nine meetings).
- FC Porto have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last nine games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, however one of the games in which they did concede in this run saw them ship five against Liverpool. Indeed, five of the six goals they’ve conceded in their last nine group stage games have been against the Reds (one versus AC Milan).
- Since the start of the 2017-18 campaign – Mohamed Salah’s first as a Liverpool player – the Egyptian has scored 30 goals in 47 UEFA Champions League appearances for the club. Only four of these have been penalties, with Robert Lewandowski (33) being the only player to have netted more non-penalty goals in the competition than Salah (26) during this period.
- FC Porto defender Pepe could make his 100th career start in the UEFA Champions League in this game (currently on 99). In doing so, he’d become just the second Portuguese player in the history of the competition to start a century of games, after Cristiano Ronaldo.