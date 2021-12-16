Liverpool are on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions as they welcome Newcastle to Anfield for a Premier League tie, on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's men last picked a 1-0 win over Aston Villa, while the Magpies went down 4-0 against Leicester City after just having picked their only Premier League of the season - a 1-0 win over Burnley - in their previous game.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Liverpool vs Newcastle start?

Game Liverpool vs Newcastle Date Friday, December 17 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Team news & key stats

Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino were back in Liverpool training and may return to action, too, while Nat Phillips, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are still ruled out injured.

Article continues below

Klopp may also look to afford minutes to Naby Keita, Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate.

Newcastle have just the one injury concern in Paul Dummett, whereas Ciaran Clark returns from suspension to give Howe a strong contingent to choose from.

Key Stats:

Liverpool have won 1,999 of their 4,226 top-flight matches (D1047 L1180), and would be the first ever side to win 2,000 English top-flight games with victory here.

Newcastle have won just two of their last 14 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D4 L8), winning 4-1 at Bournemouth in July 2020 and 1-0 against Sheffield United in May last season.

After scoring at least twice in 11 consecutive Premier League games, Liverpool have won their last two league matches 1-0. They last had more consecutive 1-0 victories in the competition between May and September 2013 (4 in a row).

Mohamed Salah has scored in all four of his Premier League home games for Liverpool against Newcastle, netting exactly once each time. Against no side does he have a better 100% scoring record at Anfield in the competition.

Since taking four points from Liverpool in the 2016-17 season (W1 D1), Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has lost his last six Premier League games against the Reds, by an aggregate score of 19-1.

Further reading: