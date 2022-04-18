Hot on the heels of Premier League leaders Manchester City, Liverpool will badly want to extend their 10-game winning run at Anfield when they host rivals Manchester United, on Monday.

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup this season and are on a high after beating Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final. Klopp's men will be desperate to beat United and stay in the title race.

On the other hand, Ralf Rangnick's are still playing for a spot in the Champions League next season. They are currently three points off Tottenham who are fourth on the table. The 3-2 win over Norwich City, courtesy a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, would have improved morale.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Liverpool vs Manchester United start?

Game Liverpool vs Manchester United Date Wednesday, April 20 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Team news & key stats

With the exception of Sadio Mane, who is a doubt for the clash, Klopp has a full squad to work with after Diogo Jota shook off his injury scare by coming off the bench in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

United have quite a few injury concerns with Fred, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay missing out. There are chances of Raphael Varane featuring if he shakes off his injury at the eleventh hour. Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Key Stats:

Liverpool are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 2013-14, while they last won three in a row against the Red Devils between September 2008 and October 2009.

Manchester United are winless in their last five away league games against Liverpool (D3 L2), netting just one goal in these matches. They last had a longer run without an away league win against the Reds between September 1970 and December 1979 (D2 L7).

Since their last Premier League defeat against Leicester in December, Liverpool have earned more points than any other side (32 – W10 D2 L0). A win or a draw here will see them finish the day top of the table for the first time since October 1st, having been 14 points behind Manchester City as recently as January 15th (albeit with two games in hand).

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored seven goals in his last five games against Manchester United in all competitions, including a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture this season. In the Reds’ history, only Steven Gerrard (9) has netted more against the Red Devils for the club.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has been on the winning side 23 times in the last 24 Premier League games in which he’s scored, including each of the last 12 in a row. The only exception in that run was a 4-1 defeat against Liverpool in March 2009.

