How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in the 2022 FA Community Shield from India

Reigning FA Cup champions Liverpool and defender Premier League winners Manchester City are set to get the ball rolling in the English football calendar as they face each other in the FA Community Shield, on Saturday.

With the tie to take place tie at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, the 100th Community Shield fixture is not held at its usual destination as the Wembley Stadium is set to stage the Women's Euro 2022 final between England and Germany this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side has won 50 per cent of their pre-season games this summer after they endured a 1-0 loss to RB Salzburg on Wednesday, while the Citizens started their preparations with wins over Club America and Bayern Munich.

What time does Liverpool vs Manchester City start?

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022 FA Community Shield tie in India.

The match will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Team news

Alisson Becker (abdominal problem) and Diogo Jota (hamstring injury) are sure to miss the tie, while Kostas Tsimikas picked a knock in training.

Klopp has more to worry with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher also not rendered fully fit yet.

Expect Roberto Firmino to partner Darwin Nunez in attack despite the former linked with a move to Juventus.

Pep Guardiola also has missing players, such as Aymeric Laporte with a knee injury, but the trio of John Stones, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan who missed the US tour are available for the Community Shield.

Ruben Dias has Nathan Ake for backing, with Erling Haaland kept fresh after the 41 minutes of action against Bayern that included the Norwegian scoring the only goal of the game.

