Liverpool and Everton find themselves at opposite spectrums of the Premier League table when the Merseyside derby takes place at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side won't be writing off their quadruple chances yet as entered the Matchday just a point off leaders Manchester City, while Frank Lampard's charges are still fighting relegation.

A 4-0 win over Manchester United to make it a 11th straight win at Anfield, Liverpool also look forward to a meeting against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals next week.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Everton in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Liverpool vs Everton start?

Game Liverpool vs Everton Date Sunday, April 24 Time 9pm IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Liverpool vs Everton: Team news & key stats

With the Champions League tie agains Villarreal in sight, Klopp will have the liberty of shuffling his squad given he has an almost full squad at his disposal. That is with the exception of Roberto Firmino who needs an assessment on his foot injury.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes are set to miss the derby on account of injuries, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davie sand Nathan Patterson are already out for a long time.

Key Stats:

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League games against Everton (W9 D12), though it did come in this exact fixture last season.

Everton won this exact fixture 2-0 last season, ending a 20-game winless away run against Liverpool in the Premier League (D9 L11). They’ve not won consecutive league visits to Anfield since February 1986.

No Premier League fixture has finished as a draw more often than Everton v Liverpool (24), while the Merseyside derby has seen the most red cards (22) and most 90th minute winners (5) in the competition’s history.

Mohamed Salah scored twice in Liverpool’s 4-1 win against Everton in the reverse fixture this season. The last Liverpool player to score 2+ goals in both league meetings with the Toffees in a single campaign was Dick Forshaw in 1925-26 (3 at home, 2 away).

Liverpool’s Divock Origi has scored more Premier League goals against Everton than he has versus any other side (5). Three of his five league goals against the Toffees have proven to be the winning goal of the game.

