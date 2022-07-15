How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

Darwin Nunez and co. are yet to score for Liverpool...

Liverpool and Crystal Palace face off in a pre-season friendly at the Singapore National Stadium in Singapore, on Friday.

The Reds endured a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United as they began their pre-season and would hope to bounce back against Palace. Meanwhile, the opposition got the better of Millwall (5-4) after a 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley in their set of friendlies so far.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Liverpool and Crystal Palace from India.

What time does Liverpool vs Crystal Palace start?

Game Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Date Friday, July 15 Time 6:05pm IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on LFCTV, the LFCTV GO App and the website.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA LFCTV, LFCTV GO App

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Team news

Plenty of smiles at our Singapore open training session 😁



Jurgen Klopp did plenty of experiments with the squad in the previous fixture against Manchester United. It is expected that he will continue to do so against Palace as well in the quest to fine-tune the bearings before competitive action begins.

Diogo Jota is out after a hamstring issue that recurred after he joined the full team training.

“So, Diogo is unlucky. Diogo was not involved [against United] because of an injury he got at the end of his season. He trained yesterday fully and got injured again, so that’s really not cool but we have to wait for the results. He had further assessment this morning so we have to see," the manager informed.

Moreover, goalkeeper Alisson Becker is also a doubt for the clash.

"Ali (Alisson) was not 100 per cent, he finished the session earlier, was doing the warming up and felt something so now there we have to wait as well. I think pretty much all the others are fine, so that’s it," Klopp revealed.

As for Patrick Vieira's Palace, they are missing quite a few players on the trip to Singapore on account of visa and fitness concerns. Among the missing are Wilfred Zaha, Christian Benteke, Everechi Eze, Michael Olise, Will Hughes, Marc Guehi and Cheikhou Kouyate.

