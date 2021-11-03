Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are set to meet again in a matchday four encounter of the UEFA Champions League at Anfield, on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to do the double after edging the five-goal thriller a fortnight ago at the Spanish capital as a win could seal their progress with two matches to spare.

Diego Simeone's side have conceded in two of the three Champions League games this season, but they have also scored at least two goals in each of their last six games in all competitions.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does the Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid start?

Game Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Date Thursday, November 4 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Team news & key stats

Liverpool's Naby Keita had just returned from injury in the 2-2 draw against Brighton over the weekend, which ended as a cameo appearance as the midfielder was taken off with a hamstring issue.

Others to miss out are James Milner and Harvey Elliott, while Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho look set to return to action after taking part in full training.

Stefan Savic's ban continues till Wednesday's game, while Simeone is likely to miss Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Having scored two goals at the Wanda Metropolitano last month, Antoine Griezmann is suspended following his red card in the same match as it looks like an open door for Joao Felix to partner up with Angel Correa and Luis Suarez up front.

Key Stats:

Liverpool registered their first win over Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last time out (3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano), having drawn two and lost two of their first four meetings in the competition.



Atlético Madrid are unbeaten in their previous two games against Liverpool at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League (W1 D1), including a 3-2 victory in the Round of 16 on their last trip there in March 2020.



Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored 13 goals in 20 UEFA Champions League appearances at Anfield. If he finds the net in this game, he will equal Steven Gerrard (14) as the club’s all-time top scorer in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League at their home venue.



Luis Suárez has only scored one goal in nine UEFA Champions League appearances for Atlético Madrid, averaging a goal every 650 minutes for them. His only goal for the club in the competition so far came from the penalty spot, with his last strike from open play in the UEFA Champions League coming in August 2020 for Barcelona (v Bayern Munich).

