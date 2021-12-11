It's a homecoming for Steven Gerrard who will lead Aston Villa against his former side as Liverpool aim to clinch their sixth Premier League win on the trot on Saturday.

The Reds are on a six-match winning run in all competitions after the mid-week 2-1 Champions League over AC Milan and have maintained clean sheets in four of their last five Premier League games.

On the other hand, Gerrard helped Villa climb to the 10th as he overturned a five-game losing run with three wins from four games, barring the 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Liverpool vs Aston Villa start?

Game Liverpool vs Aston Villa Date Saturday, December 11 Time 8:30pm IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Team news & key stats

Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the game against Aston Villa this weekend due to a knock he picked up last week. Roberto Firmino too will miss out and one can expect Divock Origi to get the nod to be a part of the attacking trio upfront alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Nat Phillips will also miss out alongside Harvey Elliot.

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey will not be in action for the next three weeks.

Key Stats:

Aston Villa against Liverpool has been won by the away side on 20 occasions in the Premier League, with only Manchester City vs Manchester United (21) seeing more away wins in the competition’s history.

Only Arsenal against Liverpool (6) has seen more hat-tricks scored than Aston Villa vs Liverpool (4) in Premier League history, with Villa’s Ollie Watkins the last player to score one in October 2020.

Aston Villa have won three of their four Premier League games under Steven Gerrard (L1), as many as they had in 11 games under Dean Smith this season (D1 L7). Gerrard is looking to be the first Villa manager to win his first two Premier League away games in charge of the club since John Gregory (first 5 in 1998).

This will be Steven Gerrard’s first match against Liverpool as a manager, the club he played for 710 times in all competitions, the third-most in the Reds’ history. Former players managing against the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League have lost 14 of their last 16 visits (W1 D1), with Kevin Keegan the last former Liverpool player to win there, in May 2003 with Manchester City.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has either scored or assisted a goal in 13 consecutive Premier League games, setting up Divock Origi’s late winner against Wolves last time out. It’s the second longest run of consecutive games with a goal involvement in the competition’s history, after Jamie Vardy’s run of 15 between August and December 2015.

