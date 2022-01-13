Liverpool and Arsenal meet at the Merseyside for the first leg EFL Cup semi-final clash on Thursday evening as Mikel Arteta's men will have the home advantage for the return tie on January 20.

The Reds handed the North Londoners a comprehensive 4-0 beating when they last met in the Premier League in November, although Arsenal had emerged victorious in this fixture in the last two cup clashes - in the League Cup and the Community Shield - in 2020.

Meanwhile, Liverpool come into the tie after a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup whereas Arsenal were knocked out of the competition by Nottingham Forest.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup from India.

What time does the Carabao Cup game between Liverpool and Arsenal start?

Game Liverpool vs Arsenal Date Friday, January 14 Time 1:15am IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV & live stream in India?

Viacom18 Media have the rights to broadcast the Carabao Cup tournament in India.

MTV, the flagship channel of Viacom18, will air Carabao Cup matches exclusively.

The Carabao Cup will also be available for streaming through Voot Select and JioTV.

TV channels (English) Online streaming MTV Voot Select, JioTV

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Team news & key stats

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has recovered from COVID-19 but Trent Alexander-Arnold is out due to the virus infection. Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are on international duty at the African Cup of Nations.

Arteta will not have AFCON participants Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. While Folarin Balogun, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Granit Xhaka are doubtful.

Key Stats:

The last five League Cup meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool have produced a total of 28 goals, despite the fourth round tie last season finishing 0-0.

Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more goals against Arsenal in all competitions (43) than they have vs any other opponent.

Arsenal have progressed from three of their past four League Cup semi-final ties. However, no side have been eliminated at this stage of the competition more often than the Gunners (7, level with Man Utd, Spurs and West Ham).

Arsenal are the highest scorers in this season’s EFL Cup with 16 goals, while no player has scored more in this season’s competition than Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah (5). Indeed, Nketiah has scored 10 goals in nine appearances in the competition overall, scoring once on average every 66 minutes.

Diogo Jota has scored five goals in his last seven appearances against Arsenal in all competitions, with four of those strikes coming in his four games against them for Liverpool.

