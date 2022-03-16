Chelsea travel to Lille on Wednesday in an attempt to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals after a 2-0 win in the first leg of the Round of 16 fixture.

The English side have been mired in off-field issues after assets of their owner Roman Abramovich were freezed by the UK Government. As such, questions have been raised over Chelsea's ability to fulfil their game against the Ligue 1 outfit. However, Thomas Tuchel's men will be keen to play the match and defend their crown.

Here's how to watch Lille vs Chelsea in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Lille vs Chelsea start?

Game Lille vs Chelsea Date Thursday, March 17 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Lille vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India

Getty Images

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Lille vs Chelsea: Team news & key stats

Getty Images

Lille are without injured Renato Sanches who picked a thigh injury in the St-Etienne draw over the weekend. Jocelyn Gourvennec will be hopeful of putting up his best XI in an attempt to overturn the two-goal deficit from the first leg.

Reece James' muscle injury leaves him doubtful for Chelsea, with Callum Hudson-Odoi also a doubt. Ben Chilwell has a knee injury and Cesar Azpilicueta is out with illness.

It is to be seen if Tuchel opts to offer Romelu Lukaku a chance to start up front and rest Kai Havertz.

Key Stats:

Lille have won only four of their previous 22 home games in the UEFA Champions League (D11 L7), and just one of their last 14. However, they are looking to record back-to-back such wins in the competition for the very first time, having beaten RB Salzburg most recently in November.

After winning only one of their first eight UEFA Champions League away games against French sides (D2 L5), Chelsea have won each of their last two – 2-1 v Lille in 2019-20 and 2-1 v Rennes in 2020-21, although both of those came in the group stage.

Since Thomas Tuchel took charge of the club, Chelsea have faced more shots than what they’ve attempted themselves in just three of their 14 UEFA Champions League matches, though two of those instances have come in their last two games, facing 15 in the first leg against Lille (9 taken). However, the Blues have recorded 10 clean sheets during this time, at least four more than any other side.

Hakim Ziyech has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 22 UEFA Champions League starts (8 goals, 9 assists), with the Moroccan involved in five goals in eight starts for Chelsea in the competition (3 goals, 2 assists), whipping in the assist for Kai Havertz’s opener in the first leg.

(Stats: Opta)

