How to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

The Red Devils will be looking to make it three wins in a row, while the Foxes are eager to avoid suffering a fourth straight defeat

Manchester United have recovered from making a slow start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign and will be hoping to maintain that momentum when facing Leicester at the King Power Stadium. The Red Devils lost their opening two games, but have won their last two and will feel confident of piling more misery on the rock-bottom Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are yet to win a league game this season, taking one point from a possible 12, and GOAL has all of the information you need when it comes to finding out how they get on against United.

Leicester City vs Man Utd date and kick-off time

Game: Leicester City vs Man Utd Date: September 2, 2022 Kick-off time 12:30am IST

How to watch Leicester City vs Man Utd on TV & live stream in India?

Football fans in India can watch Leicester City vs Man Utd on the Star Sports Network. The game can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app besides JioTV.

Country TV Channel Live stream India Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Leicester City vs Man Utd team news

Getty

James Maddison has been nursing a knock, but Rodgers claims to be “hopeful” that the talented playmaker will be involved against United.

Wilfred Ndidi is pushing to replace Boubakary Soumare in midfield, while Ayoze Perez could line up on the right-hand side of the Foxes’ attack.

Youri Tielemans is still an important figure for Leicester, but it remains to be seen whether transfer deadline day delivers an update on his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo has started United’s last two games on the bench and the Portuguese may have to make peace with playing a support role once again.

Casemiro could come in for his full Premier League debut, having figured as a substitute against Southampton, with Scott McTominay’s starting berth under threat.

Anthony Martial has recovered from an Achilles injury, but the Frenchman is unlikely to be thrown back in from the off as Marcus Rashford continues to lead the line.