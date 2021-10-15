Leicester will be looking to engage damage control to their Premier League season when they welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side has made a disappointing start to the campaign, claiming just eight points from their seven opening matches and failing to win any of their last four.

Here's how to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

Contents

What time does the 2021-22 Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester United start?

Game Leicester City vs Man Utd Date Saturday, October 16 Time 7:30pm IST

Return to top

How to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Return to top

Leicester City vs Manchester United: Team news & key stats

Article continues below

Leicester midfielder Wilfried Ndidi injured his hamstring earlier in October. And as Wesley Fofana continues to face a long-term absence, right-back James Justin is also missing the tie.

United's centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are ruled out injured, with the latter picking up his injury during the Nations Cup.

Key Stats:

Leicester won their last league meeting with Manchester United 2-1 in May – they’ve not won consecutive league games against the Red Devils since September 1973.



Manchester United have lost just one of their 15 Premier League away games against Leicester (W9 D5), going down 5-3 in September 2014 under Louis van Gaal. However, they did lose 3-1 at the King Power Stadium in the FA Cup last season.



Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances – the only player older than Vardy will be on the day of this game (34y 278d) in Premier League history to score in four consecutive appearances is Gary McAllister in May 2001 for Liverpool (36y 127d).



Cristiano Ronaldo’s only previous appearance against Leicester in his career was in a 1-0 win for Man Utd at Old Trafford in April 2004 (Gary Neville scoring the winner). The Foxes would be the 120th different opponent Ronaldo has scored against in his club career if he finds the net here.

Return to top



Further reading: