How to watch Leeds United vs Chelsea in India: TV channel, live stream & team news

The Blues are undefeated in 2022-23 season but so are Leeds as the two sides face off in a mid table battle on Sunday

Chelsea and Leeds United are both locked at 4 points each as they lock horns in matchday 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League, on Sunday.

Both sides were forced to split points in their last fixture as the Yorkshire side's 2-1 win over Wolves was followed by a 2-2 draw at Southampton while Chelsea were held to a similar scoreline by Tottenham after the Blues had scraped past Everton in their season opener.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will have to sit this one out after the red card as a consequence of the spat with Spurs manager Antonio Conte. Nonetheless, Chelsea will want to make better use of the umpteen opportunities they have ceased to finish so far.

Meanwhile, after losing a two-goal advantage in their last outing, Jesse Marsch will want his men to make life difficult for the visitors, with GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep up to date with events at Elland Road.

Leeds United vs Chelsea date and kick-off time

Game: Leeds United vs Chelsea Date: August 21, 2022 Kick-off: 6:30pm IST

How to watch Leeds United vs Chelsea on TV and live stream online

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam Bengali TV Channel Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Leeds United vs Chelsea team news

Getty Images

With forward Patrick Bamford out of action till the end of the month due to a groin problem, Welsh attacker Dan James could slot in his stead.

It's doubtful that Marsch will make any other changes to his side that drew against Southampton while Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas continue to miss out as well.

A hamstring injury he picked in the Tottenham draw is set to keep N'Golo Kante sidelined for at least a couple of weeks if not longer.

Mateo Kovacic is also not likely to return yet, and as such Tuchel should be left with the option of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher in the middle, while Cesar Azpilicueta's return will see Reece James back at his usual position.

Armando Broja has a slight fitness concern but Kai Havertz should retain his place in attack.