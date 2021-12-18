Arsenal will be looking for their third win on the bounce as they take on Leeds United at Elland Road in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The Gunners picked convincing wins over Southampton and West Ham to recover from successive defeats against Manchester United and Everton, and in the process now find themselves in the top four.

On the other hand, Marcelo Bielsa's men last suffered a 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City, with the mounting injuries only making it worse as they currently sit just five points above the drop zone.

Here's how to watch Leeds United vs Arsenal in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Leeds United vs Arsenal start?

Game Leeds United vs Arsenal Date Saturday, December 18 Time 11:00pm IST

How to watch Leeds United vs Arsenal on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Leeds United vs Arsenal: Team news & key stats

Junior Firpo is suspended due to an accumulation of bookings, while Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Jamie Shackleton, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Daniel James and Patrick Bamford are all injured. However, Robin Koch is back in contention after not featuring since the first game of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss out once again after being stripped of the captaincy for disciplinary reasons, while Bernd Leno and Gabriel Martinelli are both doubtful.

Key Stats:

Leeds are unbeaten in their last five home league games (W2 D3), having picked up just one point from their first three at Elland Road this season (D1 L2).

Arsenal have lost their last three away league games, conceding more goals in this run (9) than they had in their previous nine on the road combined (8). The Gunners last lost more consecutive away league games between January and May 2018 under Arsène Wenger (7).

Since Mikel Arteta's first game in charge on Boxing Day in 2019, Arsenal have scored 28 Premier League goals via players aged 21 or younger - more than any other team.

Since the start of last season, Leeds United average 1.6 goals-per-game when Patrick Bamford plays, compared to just 0.9 when he’s absent. The Whites have won 41% of their Premier League games with Bamford in the side (18/44), and just 27% without him (3/11).

Arsenal pair Emile Smith Rowe (21) and Bukayo Saka (20) have assisted one another six times in the Premier League; among duos when both aged 21 or younger, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney (8) have assisted one another more often in the competition's history.

