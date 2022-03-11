How to watch Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters in the 2021-22 Indian Super League from India?
Jamshedpur, the winners of the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield, are set to play their first-ever semi-finals in the competition when they take on Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Friday.
Owen Coyle's side has broken a few records en-route their maiden piece of major silverware. They have become the first team to record seven straight wins and pick the most number of points (43) in a regular season.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Army have surpassed a few of their own prior records like acquiring most points (34) and most wins (9) in a season, along with scoring the most number of goals (34) to finish the league stage with a positive goal difference for the first time.
Here's how to watch Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters in the 2021-22 Indian Super League from India.
What time does Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters start?
Game
Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters
Date
Friday, March 12
Time
7:30pm IST
How to watch Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters on TV & live stream in India
The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD
Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
Hindi
Tamil
Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Bangla
Other
Star Sports 1 Bangla
Star Sports 2 SD & HD
Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters: Team news & key stats
Jamshedpur have a couple of injury concerns as Boris Singh was forced out early in the 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday, with Laldinliana Renthlei also doubtful for the tie.
For the Blasters, Ivan Vukomanovic has everybody available with the exception of Denechandra Meitei.
Key Stats:
- Jamshedpur FC have lost just one of their all 10 Indian Super League games against Kerala Blasters FC (W3 D6). The Red Miners were unbeaten against the Tuskers in both the league games this season (W1 D1).
- Kerala Blasters FC are on a three-game unbeaten run in the Indian Super League (W2 D1), scoring twice the number of goals (10) than they’ve conceded (5) during this run. In fact, the 10 goals that the Tuskers have scored is their highest in any three-game span in ISL history.
- Kerala Blasters FC have conceded just 16 goals from inside the box, the least by any team in the Indian Super League this season. Additionally, they’ve only conceded two headed goals this season, the joint-fewest by any team alongside Jamshedpur FC.
- Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart has been involved in 21 goals in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League, a league high. He has scored 11 goals this term and has provided further 10 assists.
- No player has created more big chances in the current edition of the Indian Super League than Kerala Blasters FC’s Adrian Luna (9), two more than next best in the list.
(Stats: OptaJeev)
