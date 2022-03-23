Italy face North Macedonia in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup European qualification play-offs at Palermo, on Thursday.

The winner will face the winner of the play-off between Portugal and Turkey in the final of the Path C for a spot at the 2022 World Cup. The Euro 2020 champions will be looking to avoid the embarassment of missing out on a World Cup despite being continental champions.

Here's how to watch Italy vs North Macedonia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.

What time does Italy vs North Macedonia start?

Game Italy vs North Macedonia Date Friday, March 25 Time 1:15am IST

How to watch Italy vs North Macedonia on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Italy vs North Macedonia: Team news

Marco Veratti returns from a hip injury and Leonardo Bonucci makes the squad despite a calf injur. However, Giorgio Chiellini is a doubt owing to injury.

Mancini has meanwhile called up uncapped players in Joao Pedro, Luiz Felipe and Mattia Zaccagni.

The North Macedonia midfield duo of Eljif Elmas and Tihomir Kostadinov are suspended, with striker Adis Jahovic is out injured.

