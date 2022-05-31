How to watch Italy vs Argentina in the Finalissima 2022 from India?

The Copa American winners will take on Euro champions at Wembley...

Italy, the reigning Euro 2020 champions, will face Argentina, the Copa America 2021 winners, in the Finalissima 2022 at the Wembley Stadium in London, on Wednesday.

In the previous two occasions winners from Europe and South America met, France beat Uruguay 2-0 in Paris in 1985. In the second edition, Argentina downed Denmark on penalties in Mar del Plata in 1993. This is the first time this fixture will be played at a neutral venue.

After defeating England on penalties in the Euro finals, Azzurri failed to make the 2022 World Cup, while La Albiceleste won the Copa America after edging Brazil to win the Copa American title. However, Argentina have qualified for the World Cup, unlike Italy.

Here's how to watch Italy vs Argentina in the CONMEBOL/UEFA Finalissima 2022 from India.

What time does the Finalissima 2022 between Italy and Argentina start?

Game Italy vs Argentina Date Thursday, June 2 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Italy vs Argentina on TV & live stream in India

Goal

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show CONMEBOL/UEFA Finalissima in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Italy vs Argentina: Team news

Getty

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini will play for the Italian national team for one last time in this special fixture.

Roberto Mancini is without the injured Domenico Berardi and Andrea Pinamonti, with Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Gaetano Castrovilli and Rafael Toloi also out of action of late.

Article continues below

@Argentina

Expect Lionel Messi to start for Lionel Scaloni's Argentina alongside Lautaro Martinez and Copa America hero Angel Di Maria.

The South American side's defense should see Cristian Romero pair up with Nicolas Otamendi.

Further reading: